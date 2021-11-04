UN donates medical equipment to Prisons

The Prisons commissioner  in-charge of health, Mr  John Bosco Tumwebaze (left), receives medical equipment from  Ms Sharon Lesa Nyambe (centre), the  Head of office  at United Nations  Office on Drugs and Crime, at Luzira regional offices yesterday. PHOTO/SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA 

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Since most Ugandan prisons are congested, with limited room for social distancing, the government mooted the idea of establishing a 150 bed capacity HDU, to ensure proper isolation of Covid-19 inmates.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has donated medical equipment worth $25, 000 (about Shs90m) to Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) to boost its High Dependence Unit (HDU) that is undergoing refurbishment.

