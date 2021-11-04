UN donates medical equipment to Prisons

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has donated medical equipment worth $25, 000 (about Shs90m) to Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) to boost its High Dependence Unit (HDU) that is undergoing refurbishment.

HDUs are wards created for patients who require more intensive observation and treatment.

Since most Ugandan prisons are congested, with limited room for social distancing, the government mooted the idea of establishing a 150 bed capacity HDU, to ensure proper isolation of Covid-19 inmates.

The donated items include three hospital oxygen 4-5-way airflow splitters, 100 oxygen non-rebreathe patient masks, 10 hospital oxygen regulators, 400 coveralls and 125 face shields.

Ms Sharon Lesa Nyambe, the head of UNODC, while handing over the equipment said: “Today’s donation is in addition to what UNODC gave Uganda Prisons Service during the first wave; seven video conferencing equipment to facilitate virtual court hearings and ensure prisoners continue to access justice.”

Ms Nyambe said globally, the prisons’ population is growing and most of them are overcrowded, making it difficult to manage Covid-19 infections.

Earlier, UNODC donated 40 hospital beds, 40 mattresses, 80 bedsheets and 80 blankets to five new Covid-19 treatment centres in prisons.

Other items that were donated to isolation centres include 16 water tanks, 3,000 mattresses, 3,000 blankets and 150 cartons of soap .

Dr James Kisambu, the assistant commissioner in-charge of Health Services at the Uganda Prisons Services said they are in final stages of establishing a Covid-19 HDU.

He revealed that Luzira prison was overwhelmed by the number of Covid- 19 cases. Dr Kisambu explained that they were able to contain the spread of the virus through mandatory wearing of facemasks. However, the WHO has guided that Prisoners should not wear facemasks because of the congestion and poor air circulation in the facilities.

“We realised there was no health harm with wearing masks, we also established hand washing points within the prison. Most importantly, we separated new admissions from the community,” he said.

Mr Kisambu said they received Shs2b from government to handle Covid-19 cases in all prisons and part was spent on refurbishing the facility. Currently, there are more than 65,000 prisoners countrywide.