UN endorses Uganda’s digital transformation model

Uganda’s drive towards a digitally inclusive economy has earned international recognition, with the United Nations highlighting the country’s Digital Transformation Roadmap as a milestone in national development.

The roadmap, developed jointly by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the UN Development Programme (UNDP), has facilitated an $80.5 million budget increase for FY 2024/25, aimed at expanding internet connectivity, strengthening digital infrastructure, and promoting e-governance nationwide.

The UN Uganda Annual Results Report 2024 praises the initiative for aligning with Uganda’s Third National Development Plan (NDP III), enhancing public service delivery, transparency, and accountability while fostering inclusive digital economies, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

At the forefront of implementation is Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech), which has guided technical design, infrastructure rollout, and skills development.

Grace Ssekakubo, CEO of Cente-Tech, emphasized the human side of digital transformation saying “Digital transformation is not about technology alone.”

“It’s about people and purpose. Through Cente-Tech, we’re helping Uganda build the digital foundations that connect every community, from the farmer to the entrepreneur,” she said.

On his part, Steven Kirenga, the Cente-Tech General Manager for Product, Business Development and Customer Experience, said: “Connectivity is more than just access; it’s about true inclusion. Every kilometer of fiber we lay and every young person we train strengthens Uganda’s capacity to innovate and compete globally. Women, youth, and persons with disabilities are central to this effort, ensuring no community is left behind.”

So far, 34,123 citizens have been trained in ICT and digital entrepreneurship, including 13,063 women, 21,060 men, and 98 persons living with disabilities.

The program, implemented through the National ICT Innovation Hub (NIIH), equips citizens with skills for entrepreneurship, employment, and e-governance participation.

“We were deliberate about designing a roadmap that is both scalable and sovereign. Uganda must own its data, secure its systems, and nurture local innovators; that’s how you future-proof a digital economy,” said Peter Kahiigi, Cente-Tech Chief Technology Officer.

Cente-Tech’s work also underpins key financial infrastructure, notably Centenary Bank, Uganda’s largest commercial microfinance bank, which now serves over three million customers through 82 branches, 209 ATMs, and more than 8,000 Cente Agents.

The UN report notes that Uganda’s model demonstrates how government, private-sector, and international partnerships can accelerate digital transformation, reduce donor dependency, and foster locally driven innovation, providing a potential blueprint for other African nations.