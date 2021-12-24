UN hands over Shs2.8b fish project to Bugiri women

Dr Gladys Bwanika, the CEO Pearl Aquatics (right) transfers ownership of a Shs2.8b fish project, formerly under the UN, to Mr Maurice Godfrey Wanyama, the acting Bugiri chief administrative officer on December 21, 2021. The project is now being managed by WEEB Uganda Limited, with Ms Immaculate Were (Second left) as CEO. PHOTO | PHILIP WAFULA

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • Dr Gladys Bwanika, the chief executive officer of Pearl Aquatics, the executing agency, said her initial study showed that 80 percent of the women, who were selected for the programme, were earning less than Shs50,000 per month, while 85 percent had never done any form of fishing.

The United Nations (UN) has handed over a Shs2.8b commercial cage fish farm to 1,400 women in Wakawaka Village, Bulidha Sub-county, Bugiri District.

