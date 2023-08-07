UN Human Rights Office in Uganda closes

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Uganda has closed following government’s refusal to renew their mandate to operate in Uganda.



OHCHR, a department of the United Nations Secretariat, is mandated to promote and protect the enjoyment and full realization, by all people, of all rights established in the Charter of the United Nations and in international human rights laws and treaties.



According to the Commissioner of Human Rights, Volker Türk, this marks the end of their 18 years of operations in Uganda.



In a statement released on Saturday, Türk expressed regret over the decision, acknowledging the years of collaboration with civil society and various stakeholders in Uganda.



The agency had actively engaged with state institutions to promote and safeguard the human rights of Ugandans.



The agency’s operations were centered in Kampala since its establishment in 2006, originally focused on addressing human rights concerns in conflict-affected regions of Northern and North-Eastern Uganda.



Its mandate was expanded in 2009 to encompass the entire country and all human rights issues.



The decision to close the human rights offices triggered strong opposition from human rights activists and civil society groups who perceived the move as the government’s response to mounting scrutiny over reported abuses including torture, forced disappearances, detentions without trial, and re-arrests of individuals already legally released by the courts.



Earlier this year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the government chose not to renew the agency’s mandate, which was expire in March 2023.



In a letter to the agency’s head office, the Ministry cited Uganda’s enhanced capacity to monitor, promote, and protect human rights without external support.