UN lauds Uganda over significant progress in producing data on sustainable devt indicators

The United Nations has lauded Uganda for making significant progress in producing data on sustainable development indicators more than all the other African countries.

Keeping and publishing clear, reliable, and timely data on a country’s economy helps governments make sound economic policy decisions, for which citizens can hold them accountable.

Addressing the 7th annual gender statistical forum at Silver Spring Hotel, Bugolobi, on November 21, the UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Dr Leonard Zulu said Uganda has achieved significant progress in producing data on sustainable development indicators emphasizing disaggregation and the integration of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (GEWE) issues is of great importance for the country.

“I wish to extend my appreciation to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) for their effective approach to coordinating the National Statistical System and maintaining Uganda as a continental reference for good practices on data and statistics,” Dr Zulu said.

In a simple format, data disaggregation is a situation or a process of breaking down data into more detailed parts of categories.



Dr Zulu said this year’s Voluntary National Review (VNR) report for Uganda highlighted that that data is available for one twenty seven out of two hundred one applicable indicators with available indicators notably, the number of gender-specific SDGs indicators with available data increased from eleven in 20218 to thirty two out of fifty –four by 2030.

“This advancement is driven by the improved routine administration data collection, increased-gender inclusivity in surveys, and specialized gender surveys. We are proud to be associated with these successes,” he said.

Adding: “As our offer of support to the government, the UN System in Uganda is currently implementing a $42 million joint Government/UN Programme for Data and Statistics (JPDS). This initiative is designed to drive transformative improvements and catalytic change in the quality, relevance, and utilization of SDGs data and statistics, aligning with international human rights and gender equity standards.”





By fostering better coordinated support to data and statistics, this programme will be pivotal in optimizing development financing and accelerating the achievement of sustainable development Goals (SDGs).

He further stated: “As we reflect on our development journey today, we need to remember that investing in gender statistics is not only about fulfilling international commitments, but also a strategic move to secure Uganda’s future. Strengthening the data system and prioritizing adequate funding for gender statistics are essential steps towards building a more equitable sustainable society.”

Despite these commendable achievements, on other hand, Dr Zulu said substantial gaps remain, especially in gender data production and utilization.

The UN recent assessment of the Third National Development Plan, in collaboration with the Economic Policy Research Centre revealed that there is adequate gender disaggregation and lack of complete trend analysis, which is an obstacle to effective programming and progress monitoring.

There are also operational and capacity gaps that limit the generation and utilization of gender statistics. Addressing these issues are crucial for improving the availability, accuracy, and relevance of gender data and statistics.

In this case, he said there is need for policy and legal reforms to ensure that UBOS Act of 1998 and the various enabling policies clearly specify gender-disaggregated statistics as a priority. This will result in better budget allocations to allow for production of adequate disaggregated data.

Update and expansion of the current national statistical coordination structure to fully recognize and include more data producers and users, such as civil society and the private sector.

Adopting more advanced technology and use of non-traditional approaches to data generation and utilization such as big data, machine learning, citizen-generated data among others. These approaches have the capability to complement the traditional sources and produce more timely and valuable insights that can inform decision making.

Sustainable development Goal seventeen calls for strengthening the means of implementation and revitalizing global partnerships for sustainable development. This goal emphasizes the need for increased capacity to implement and monitor SDGs at all levels.

Stronger data system are essential for national policy processes and foundational to investments in SDGs

In her keynote address, the UN Women country representative In Uganda, Dr Paulina Chwangu said data and statistics are crucial for creating evidence based policies and programs on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

They help us assess impact and ensure accountability towards our commitments under national, regional, and global framework including the National Development Plan, Agenda 2063, and the Sustainable Development Goals. Gender statistics enable us uncover disparities, more progress, and address gaps that hinder equitable outcomes,” she said.

“As we gather today, let us reflect on our progress and significant challenges that remain. Despite our efforts, we still face barriers in collecting, analyzing, and utilizing gender-disaggregated data. Data is essential for understanding the unique challenges faced by women and girls and for informing polices that promote their rights and well-being,” she added.

Dr Chwangu said it is vital to prioritize the integration of gender statistics into all levels of decision making. This involves investing in capacity building for gender-responsive data collection and analysis, embedding gender perspectives in statistical framework and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

“By doing so we can develop targeted interventions that address the specific needs of the women and marginalized groups, ensuring no one is left behind,” she said.

The Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Gender and Culture), Ms Peace Regis Mutuuzo said Uganda is the first country in Africa to generate citizen generated data.