UN probes possible rights violations in DRC after UPDF bombardments

Ugandan People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers patrol in the Virunga National Park on December 14, 2021. PHOTOS/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Tuesday the Ugandan army said it had hit three bases of the ADF, which has been blamed for massacres in eastern DRC and attacks in the Ugandan capital. The Islamic State jihadist group claims it as an affiliate.

UN officials Wednesday said they would document potential human rights violations committed during joint operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo against ADF rebels.
Aziz Thioye, DR Congo director of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO), told AFP the body "is going to document human rights violations in the framework of joint operations led by the Congolese and Ugandan armies".
"Indiscriminate bombardments could have caused collateral damage, putting at risk the life and the physical integrity of people who are with the ADF against their will," Thioye told AFP on the sidelines of a UN mission press conference.

