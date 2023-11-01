UN urges end to unemployment as 90 refugees graduate in Uganda

United Nations (UN) resident coordinator in Uganda Susan Ngongi Namondo has asked the government to significantly reduce youth unemployment in the country.

Ngongi notes that a labour force survey conducted in Uganda showed that there was an increase in youth unemployment between 2017 and 2021.

“We need to find ways of making sure that these numbers go down significantly. We will not reach our Sustainable Development Goals (SDGSs) if we don’t find a way of dealing effectively with youth unemployment,” she added.

Ngongi was speaking on Tuesday at the inaugural graduation ceremony for apprentices under the pilot apprenticeship in the hotel sub sector in Kampala.

At least 90 refugees from the Rhino camp, Nakivale refugee settlement and host communities graduated in different fields after a 12-month training with support from the Dutch government.

These have graduated with certificates in different disciplines within the hotel sector with 21 in front office, 03 in housekeeping, 12 in food and beverages, 54 in food production.

2022 UN High Commission for Refugees data suggests that 91 per cent of refugees in Uganda were considered highly economically vulnerable.

“If we invest in giving people skills, then they will be capable of creating jobs. The role of skills development is paramount,” Ngongi told a gathering of mostly refugee graduates from different countries including DRC, Sudan, and Ethiopia.

Labour minister Betty Amongi (C) joins officials and apprenticeship refugee graduates to cut a graduation cake at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on October 31, 2023. PHOTO/MIKE SSEBALU

Presiding the graduation at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, labour minister Betty Amongi called for “focus on skills development in the unemployment fight.”

Her call follows the 2021 national labor force survey report which revealed that 9.3% of the working age population in employment (970,000) possess skills that fall short of those required for their job roles.

International Labour Organization (ILO) chief technical advisor Stephen Opio emphasized the need for apprenticeship skills on the global stage saying: “We have a recommendation endorsed by all other member states on apprenticeships.”