Unassuming General who served for 55 years, rests

Maj Gen (rtd) Hussein Adda, who died on Thursday at Victoria Hospital in the Kampala suburb of Ntinda, aged 83, was not your average military officer. When he called time on his career in the army back in 2018, he had managed to get a scarcely believable 55 years under his belt.

In an interview with this newspaper on the eve of his retirement at his office as Camp Commandant, UPDF Land Forces Headquarters (Bombo) Barracks in Luweero District, the General described his military career as a success story. This, he added, was despite the different challenges that many citizens of his age, who have lived in Uganda, grapple with.

While superintending over the UPDF Barracks at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo (Luweero) as Camp Commandant, Gen Adda was not only in charge of the uniformed men. No. He saw himself and was seen by his immediate community—the Nubians—as a uniting factor.

Mr Ali Khemis, an elder within the community, quickly points out that between 1995 and 2005, when the Bombo area was not safe for the civilian population, several unexplained murders, theft and robbery cases were recorded. A finger of blame was always pointed at the men in uniform, but, added Mr Khemis, “we had no evidence and voice to help handle the problem.”

All that changed when Gen Adda became camp commandant.

“He quickly engaged the community with a calculated strategy to build trust and unity between the civilian population and the soldiers. The unruly soldiers got disciplined. The situation calmed down,” Mr Khemis recalls, adding: “Adda was often involved in the patrols and ensured the civilians got feedback about soldiers who had broken the rules against the civilian population.”

A true patriot

Mr Kassim Osman Ramathan, the Bombo Town Council chairperson, explains that Gen Adda laid a firm foundation that has kept the civilian population and the men in uniform as brothers and sisters. “Because many Nubians knew him as their own, many did not know that he was going back to Arua.

The news that Gen Adda was retiring to his home town of Arua was a big surprise to many residents. Many thought he was a Nubian of Bombo origin because of the way he related with the people,” Mr Ramathan told Monitor.

“His approach to different situations was exceptional. He had a high regard for civilian authority while at the same time balancing the military office as camp commandant,” Mr Ramathan added.

Dr George Bhoka, the Obongo County lawmaker fondly remembers the pivotal role Gen Adda played in the negotiations for peace talks. The talks involved the Uganda National Rescue Front I and Uganda National Rescue Front II, with Gen Moses Ali in one corner and late Ali Bamuze in another corner. This was in 2002. The talks, a high-stakes affair by any measure, ended the rebellion against the current NRM government.

Mr Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, the former Obongo County MP, described the fallen General as the only decorated son of Obongi. He was, Mr Fungaroo said, a true icon for the people of West Nile. “He inspired many to join the army because of his discipline as an officer,” Mr Fungaroo further offered.

His life story

Born in 1942 at Obongi Village in then Moyo District (but now Obongi District), Gen Adda, who had his eyes fixed on joining Junior Three, had his dream suddenly change when his uncle, who sponsored his education, ran into a financial hurdle.

His uncle, only identified as Sgt Longa, then attached to the King’s African Rifles and residing in the eastern industrial town of Jinja, saw another open opportunity for young Adda—to join the armed forces.

“On April 20, 1963, with the help of my uncle, I was recruited into the King's African Rifles at a recruitment exercise in Jinja Town, just a year before it was renamed Uganda Army.

The army at that time was not a prestigious career for young men, but I later learnt that soldiering was a noble call,” he told this newspaper in the 2018 interview.

In his early years of deployment, during which he rose to the rank of Lieutenant and was deployed in different parts of the country, including Magamaga Ordinance Deport between 1967 and 1971, young Adda bore witness to many twists and turns.

None appeared good as the army kept being fingered for the role played in the country’s civil strife. But the spirit in him kept the silent voice of a noble call even when situations became tough.

“At one time, life became uncertain during the turbulent years between 1967 and 1971. But even when Idi Amin took over as President, the conditions that we thought could be better became even more uncertain and risky even when we were in charge of the security of the country,” he said in our 2018 interview.

As a young officer deployed at Magamaga Ordnance Depot, a purge of ‘unwanted officers and men’ swept through the different army units. This purge involved execution of officers.

“My narrow escape at Magamaga when several officers were picked up and driven away, never to be seen again in life, was perhaps one of the scary incidents that I witnessed. But, by luck, I survived. I cannot explain how I survived that day. This was life between 1974 and 1979,” he said.

Deployments, service

In the 2018 interview, Gen Adda, briefly talked about his life after the overthrow of President Amin in 1979. Many uniformed officers fled to exile only, to get arrested. Several of them were murdered in the reprisals. Gen Adda was among those arrested.

He was detained at Luzira Maximum Prison for reasons that were never explained. He would spend two years in detention without trial. Fortunately, lady luck smiled on him and he was among the officers released from prison by Maj Gen Oyite Ojok after his visit at the prison facility.

“[Oyite Ojok] ordered for our release and redeployment,” Gen Adda told us in 2018.

Between 1981 and 1985, Adda served in several capacities in the Uganda Army. This included the position of Director of Barracks and Stores at Lubiri Mechanised Battalion; Mbarara Army Barracks; Masindi; among other places. Adda later joined the Andrew Lutakome Kayiira armed group—Uganda Freedom Movement—to fight the government forces led by then short-lived government of Tito Okello Lutwa. The armed military groups were opposed to the government of the time.

In 1986, after the NRA/NRM took over power, Adda was posted to Magamaga Ordinance Deport as Adjutant.

This is a military officer who acts as an administrative assistant to a senior officer. Adda worked tirelessly and got deployed in the surveying of the different military schools, including those in Jinja and Mbarara. In 2000, Adda was transferred to Kampala.

Then in 2001, he finally relocated to Bombo Land Forces Headquarters as Camp Commandant. He would call this his home after serving a period of 20 years as Camp Commandant at Bombo. In what can only be described as difficult circumstances, civilians and the military built a strong bond that brought a beam to his face as he recalled what was achieved on the eve of his retirement in 2018.

Prior to 2018, the country had not witnessed the retirement from the military service of high ranking officers at the rank of Maj Gen, among other ranks. The then Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Maj Gen Wilson Mbadi, revealed that the retirement of senior officers at the rank of Maj Gen—such as Adda—partly demystified the norm that senior officers don’t retire in UPDF. This was on July 4, 2018, a day that will go down in the annals. A day that, fittingly, Gen Adda was part of.