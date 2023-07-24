UNBS gets new boss as IGG orders Ebiru's arrest

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has issued a warrant of arrest on the Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Mr David Livingstone Ebiru over allegations of corruption.

The warrant that was issued and authenticated by the Deputy IGG Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe follows Mr Ebiru's failure to heed summons by the IGG over the same on Friday last week where he was expected to respond to the allegations.

"Whereas Mr David Livingstone Ebiru was ordered to appear before the Inspectorate of Government at 2.00PM on July 21, 2023, and subsequent days to testify what he knew and or to furnish information about the above-stated inquiry, he has not appeared and has not furnished any information," the summons reads in part.

The summons adds: "Now, therefore, you are hereby this warrant ordered to apprehend, bring or have the said Mr David Livingstone Ebiru and brought before the Inspectorate of Government."

On Wednesday last week, Mr Ebiru confessed before the Parliament's Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) that he had dished out Shs100 million to the National Standards Council (NSC) to retain his job.

However, on Friday of the same week, he made a U-turn and retracted the same statement claiming that the bribery allegations he had levelled against his boss, the Chairperson of the NCS Mr Charles Musekuura plus other members of NCS had been vented out in anger.

This, the COSASE Chairperson Mr Joel Ssenyonyi insisted would not exonerate him, neither would such a move alter the proceedings of the House committee.

"What is important is that they have a statement on record, there is evidence of WhatsApp messages, there is an investigation going on by Police, now the IGG. I am hoping this isn’t to say let me retract because the Police and IGG are investigating and that kind of thing. But for you people to work together, that is the most important thing. I don’t want to say to you that by you withdrawing your statement it has erased everything that happened, all that was said and all that happened," Mr Ssenyonyi told Mr Ebiru.

It was also revealed that the tail-end of the Committee interface with UNBS leadership that Mr Ebiru and Mr Musekuura alongside others named in the bribery claims had been summoned to appear before the IGG. They were meant to be there by 2pm on Friday. It has since emerged that Mr Ebiru skipped and did not heed the IGG call.

To this end, Police have been ordered to fetch and deliver Mr Ebiru to the office of the IGG.

Mr Ebiru is among other things pinned to have caused a misappropriation of government funds amounting to about Shs12.5 billion and also shielded five staff under his watch who are said to have caused a financial loss of Shs9.28 Billion.