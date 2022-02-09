UNBS impounds fake steel bars on market

According to UNBS, the operation is aimed at eliminating substandard steel products. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Last year, UNBS destroyed 48 metric tonnes of substandard goods worth Shs950 million.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) during an operation on Monday impounded substandard steel bars worth Shs650m, a move that has been welcomed by Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA).

