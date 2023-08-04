UNBS impounds sub-standard tyres worth Shs150 million 

More than 500 substandard pneumatic tyres worth Shs150 million were this week confiscated during a crackdown by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards in downtown Kampala.

According to Mr Denis Odur, the Surveillance Officer at UNBS who is leading the operation, this initiative was triggered by the growing public concern over substandard tyres flooding the market and the increasing number of accidents attributed to tyre failures in recent times.

"We have identified several defective tyres and observed poor storage practices that compromise their quality. The usage of such substandard tyres on vehicles can lead to accidents for drivers,” he said.

Among the observed poor practices include; improper packaging, transportation, and storage during importation and distribution which contribute to the deterioration of tyre quality, posing risks to public safety and the environment.

“We have established standards to regulate the quality of tyres in the market and we urge distributors, importers and wholesalers among others to ensure that their products meet the required standards,” said Odur.

He advised traders to adhere to specific storage guidelines, including keeping tyres in covered areas to minimize exposure to light; if storage facilities cannot be darkened, stacks of tyres should be shielded with sturdy woven fabric to prevent light, dirt, or water intrusion.

UNBS also provided stacking recommendations, limiting the number of tyres per stack based on type.

“All tyres within a stack should be rotated every 90 days to ensure even wear,” he said.