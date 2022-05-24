UNBS stuck with 2,000 impounded fake weighing scales

The Uganda National Bureau of standards (UNBS) agents in Masaka Sub Region are stuck with over 2,000 weighing scales impounded from traders last year.

The fake scales were confiscated from retailers, markets and butcheries and private health units.

“Instead of collecting their scales which are repaired and verified by our inspectors, many traders buy new ones which are also fake and continue to cheat unsuspecting buys,” the deputy director for compliance at UNBS Eng John Paul Musimamai said on Monday.

For verification and repair, UNBS agents in the area charge Shs50, 000 which the owner pays when collecting the machine.

Some traders contacted by Monitor claimed some unscrupulous UNBS supervisors conspire with mechanics and charge exorbitant fees for verification and repair of the weighing scales.

“The mechanics are charging between Shs50, 000 and 60,000 to repair the weighing scales when new scales are costing Shs80, 000. So, this prompts us to buy new ones instead of collecting the impounded ones,” trader Ms Catherine Mukisa said.

This publication has established that substandard weighing scales cost between Shs50, 000-75,000 while the standard ones are slightly above Shs200, 000.

The in charge of measurements at UNBS, Mr Jackson Mukisa said the owners of the fake weighing scales risk losing them.

“If the three-week grace period elapses, we will auction all the unclaimed scales to scrap dealers,” he remarked.

He advised authorities in the Masaka Sub-region to enact laws to punish those who sell expired products and falsify the weighing scales.

“We are also equally in the advanced stages of amending the Weights and Measurements Act, 1965 to cover equipment in heath and speed guns which are not covered under the old law,” he disclosed.