UNBS takes action against fake tyres

In an effort to promote safety, trade and bolster the economy, government has launched a crackdown on counterfeit tyres.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) is now implementing stringent guidelines to ensure the importation and sale of high-quality and safe tyres.

While addressing journalists during the field inspection of tyres in Kampala yesterday, Ms Sarah Nantongo, the surveillance officer at UNBS, explained that a standard tyre must not have any deformity because it cannot withstand stress.

“If you are buying tyres, turn it around and ensure it is in the right shape and size,” Ms Nantongo said.

She added that a good tyre should neither have a crack nor any factory defect.

Ms Nantongo urged clients to avoid purchasing tyres from open shops that expose tyres to light.

“Even electricity light can spoil tyres, the dealers should always limit or regulate the light in the stores. If you pick [a tyre] for the customer, remove the light to avoid damage,” Ms Nantongo said.

Just like many other products, tyres have expiry dates, making it essential for customers to be aware of this crucial detail before making a purchase.

According to Ms Nantongo, standard tyres must also bear direction arrows to facilitate technicians in identifying the appropriate side for fitting. This feature ensures that tyres are mounted correctly, reducing the risk of accidents.

UNBS emphasizes the significance of tyre treads and proper storage to maintain their quality. Tread patterns are essential for road grip and safety.

Ms Nantongo said tyres should be piled according to sizes during storage to prevent damage.

The standards body provides other general requirements that can help a consumer to identify the quality of tyres.

Tyres should be marked with minimal section width, nominal aspect ratio, tyre construct code, nominal diameter code, tyre size, tyre identification number, tyre ply material, maximum cold inflation, load index and speed symbol.

If the tyre is tubeless, it should be indicated and must also be labelled with the name of a manufacturer or brand name, among others.

Mr Denis Odur, a surveillance officer at UNBS, said they have received several complaints about substandard tyres and asked the public to be keen.

Yesterday, the team from UNBS confiscated several substandard or fake tyres on the market in Kampala.

“We discovered that a number of tyres were deformed, some were poorly stored because the places they are stored [in] were damp, so the quality is affected with time,” he said.

Mr Abdul Lubega, the vice chairperson at Nsangi Stage at the New Taxi Park, expressed concern over the influx of substandard tyres in the market.