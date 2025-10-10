UNBS to represent developing countries in standards global body

The Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Mr James Kasigwa has been elected as a Council member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). He will serve in the council responsible for global standards for two years, beginning next year.

ISO Council is the core governance body of the global standard prefect. As one of the standards experts on the Council, Mr Kasigwa will represent not only Uganda but developing countries' interests in an effort to create relevant international standards that support process revolution and provide solutions to problems affecting developing economies around the world.

The election exercise that saw Uganda prevail over Costa Rica was held during the ISO General Assembly that took place in Kigali, Rwanda earlier today (on October 9, 2025).

“The timing could not have been any better as Uganda celebrates 63 years of Independence,” read a press statement issued this evening by Ms Sylvia Kirabo, Principal Public Relations Officer, Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

Uganda was formally nominated by Rwanda, Tanzania, Republic of Korea (south) and South Africa and endorsed as the sole candidate representing the African region during the 32nd African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) General Assembly held in June 2025.

“I pledge to ably represent and amplify the voice of developing countries in the ISO Council,” Mr Kasigwa, is quoted in a statement as having said.

He is further quoted as saying: “Uganda's unique perspective, derived from its position as a developing nation with a rapidly evolving and growing economy, will enrich the Council's policy and strategic deliberations and enhance the global relevance of ISO standards.”

Composition

Currently, developing countries constitute up to 75 percent of the organization and are dismally participating in the ISO policy and technical work, which Mr Kasigwa says jeopardizes their global relevance.

"I will ensure that we leverage our knowledge and experience in standardization to advocate for enhanced participation of members in the technical and policy work of ISO. As a Council member, my focus will be on enhancing diversity and inclusiveness in the ISO system through increased engagement of developing economies, women and the youth," he pledged, according to the statement shared by UNBS this evening.

He further indicated the rapid digital revolution presents a unique opportunity to champion the uptake of digitalization initiatives among members to bridge the existing gap between developed and developing economies.

Uganda’s bid for membership in the ISO Council was premised on the conviction that standards are a silent yet critical force for sustainable Socio-economic transformation and empowerment

that developing economies can leverage for growth and competitiveness in a globalized world.

Mr Kasigwa also pledged to use his vast work experience and expertise to champion use of standards as enablers of enterprise, market access and economic development.

Mr Kasigwa is an electrical engineer with vast work experience in the telecom industry and public policy.

As a member of the ISO Council, Uganda will contribute to promoting the relevance and impact of ISO standards in addressing global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development and public health.