UNBS to set up three regional labs

The deputy Danish Ambassador, Mr Henrik Jespersen (right), interacts with UNBS officials during the visit to the new laboratory in Gulu City on Wednesday. PHOTO / TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

What you need to know:

  • Ms Catherine Ssekimpi, the executive director of TMEA, said there is a need to decentralise testing services to improve service delivery.

A state-of-the-art multi-functional laboratory being set up in Gulu City by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) could begin operating in two weeks,  Daily Monitor has learnt.

