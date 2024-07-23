Uncertainty looms over today’s march to Parliament

Today, a section of Uganda’s Generation Zoomers (Gen Zs) are expected to lead a demonstration against corruption that has rocked Parliament and the country.

The march to Parliament demonstration was widely promoted on social media with Ugandans being encouraged to show up and stand in solidarity in large numbers.

A section of people, some businessmen and women working near Parliament, however, had mixed reactions about the anticipated march.

Speaking to the Monitor on Monday, some said the demonstration is for a great cause but are afraid of its consequences.

“These protests come with tragedy, including chaos, looting and killing,” Ms Stella Naigaga, a mobile money agent, said, adding, “But I will come to work and first observe the situation before deciding on staying or going back home.”

Some said if the expected march happens and it is well-coordinated and organised, they will join in. They added that if security personnel opt to use teargas and spray bullets, they will stay away.

However, some said their employers permitted them to work remotely today.

President Museveni and the Uganda Police Force have warned the youth against participating in the protests.





Not happy

On July 20, Mr Museveni said some ‘wrong’ elements in the Opposition are behind the protests.

However, National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, yesterday said the protest is not being organised by his party.

“For the record, the 23rd July March to Parliament protests are not organised by @NUP-Ug. But we support them with all our might because we are # PeoplePower and we absolutely believe in the Power of the People. We support every effort to protest against injustice, corruption and misrule,” Mr Kyagulanyi wrote on his X handle.

He added: “The effort by the regime to clamp down and make it look like a NUP initiative is meant to weaken it because they want to make it appear like a partisan matter. The #Anticorruption Protests as we know them are organised by the young people of Uganda regardless of their age, religion, tribe or political affiliation! The criminal regime and its antics will certainly fail!!”

The march gathered a lot of attention on social media yesterday. At Parliament though, it is expected to be business as usual with plenary at 2pm.

Meanwhile, the Gen Zs in neighbouring Kenya, have vowed to carryout another anti-government protest today.