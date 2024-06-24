Understaffing forces Gulu hospital to deploy interns

Severe understaffing at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has compelled the management to deploy intern doctors and trainee nurses to meet the hospital’s operational demands.

The Monitor has learnt that while the facility requires up to 30 medical consultants, it currently operates with only one.

During an on-spot visit at the weekend, MPs from the Acholi Parliamentary Group discovered that the hospital has only 40 midwives and less than 60 nurses. This shortage has significantly deteriorated the quality of services at the hospital.

Hospital management explained to the MPs that the facility, serving the entire Acholi Sub-region, has only 27 percent of the necessary staff and relies heavily on student interns.

The MPs assessed the hospital’s standards and functionality, preparing for the first regional Parliament sitting in Gulu City in August.

Ms Betty Aol Ochan, the Gulu City Woman MP, noted that the hospital now refers patients to private facilities within the city due to a lack of qualified staff and over-reliance on interns.

“The Gulu Regional Referral Hospital should be receiving referrals from other health centres [not the other way round]. Private facilities charge exorbitant fees. For instance, sickle cell patients are charged between Shs80,000 and Shs100,000, making treatment very expensive,” Ms Aol said.

Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu City West Division MP, expressed concern over the hospital’s reliance on interns.

“These students, due to their lack of experience, often provide substandard services, putting patients’ lives at risk. This likely contributes to the increasing number of deaths at the hospital,” Mr Ojara said.

Hospital management also attributed the poor service delivery to inadequate funding.

Mr Walter Uryekwun, the hospital’s principal administrator, admitted the shortage of key medical staff and said the Ministry of Health has been notified.

“The problem is severe; key departments are understaffed and underfunded. We have notified the ministry repeatedly and await their response,” Mr Uryekwun said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the public relations officer for the Health Ministry, expressed optimism about resolving the issue.

“The ministry has updated staffing structures for regional referral hospitals in Uganda and is waiting for available wages to recruit the required consultants. Hospitals have been cleared to recruit staff wherever wages are provided,” Mr Ainebyoona said.

Adding to the hospital’s woes, a recently installed CT scan machine broke down last week due to an electrical issue. The repair process has begun but the breakdown has paralysed scan services, forcing the hospital to refer patients elsewhere.