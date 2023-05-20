Unearthing 100 years of Masindi Hotel's forgotten historical treasures

Built in 1923 by The East Africa Railways and Harbours, Masindi Hotel is a historic facility that remains a popular destination for tourists visiting the Murchison falls national park.



The hotel in mid-western Uganda has a rich historical significance stemming from its association with colonial history, its role during ex-Ugandan President Idi Amin's regime, its involvement in the country’s struggle for independence, and more recently- its cultural impact on the local community.

A foreign national gesture as he takes beer at Masindi Hotel. PHOTO/ISMAIL BATEGEKA

Historian and former Masindi central division chairperson Nelson Fred Mandela recounts many years of exports and imports from Europe markets reaching the hotel through Northern Congo and Southern Sudan.

"Cargo was shipped across Lake Albert, trucked from Butiaba- up to Masindi Customs Sheds which was later changed to Masindi Hotel. From there, goods were tracked en-route to Masindi Port on Lake Kyoga where it was shipped to Soroti District and then by railway to coastal towns like Mombasa,” Mandela explained.

He added: “Masindi Hotel became a transit, stop and haven for travelers passing through the area."



Jameson Baker, a former assistant manager at Masindi Hotel says, the hotel was established during the British rule in the 1920s and served as a resting place for colonial administrators, government officials, and travelers exploring the region.



For Sulaman Baybazaire who was a chef at Masindi Hotel when Uganda got its independence on October 9, 1962 and told Monitor that Masindi Hotel was a meeting point for local leaders, intellectuals, and activists who played instrumental roles in advocating for Uganda's freedom from colonial rule.



"Government officials and foreign dignitaries would bring significant events and discussions related to the political landscape of Uganda," Byabazaire said.

‘Original charm’



James Opio, the Manager of Masindi Hotel told Monitor that although the hotel has undergone renovations in recent years, it has aimed to maintain its original charm even in the face of modernity.



"The hotel has remained an important cultural landmark in Masindi and the surrounding region, hosting many international female visitors like American writer Ernest Hemingway who in January 1954 survived two plane crashes in the district with the first happening at Murchison Falls and the second at Butiaba airstrip. In 1951 Hemingway stayed at Masindi Hotel whilst recovering," Opio told this reporter on Friday.

A tourist poses for a picture at Masindi Hotel. The hotel usually hosts international guests. PHOTO/ISMAIL BATEGEKA