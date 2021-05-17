Unease as Judiciary overlooks senior judges in top positions 

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Senior judges of the High Court are grumbling over what they call a growing trend of being overlooked in appointments of heads of divisions.

Our investigations show that of the seven High Court divisions, four are being run by junior judges instead of senior ones, as it used to be in the past.

“Imagine these young judges are being made to head us who are mature and more experienced. Probably, the Principal Judge, who is equally young, is revenging on some of us, the seniors who competed with him for the same job,” one of the senior disgruntled judges who spoke on condition of anonymity, said last week.

Past practice

Dr Flavian Zeija in his 50s is the current Principal Judge and is believed to be one of the youngest heads of the High Court in recent history.

The previous administrations of Dr Yorokamu Bamwine and Justice James Ogoola saw heads of divisions being appointed based on seniority.

Seniority in the Judiciary is determined by either the date of appointment or age. For example, if a judicial official X was appointed on July 1, 2015, and judicial officer Y was appointed on September 24, 2000, official Y is the most senior.

Therefore, even if judicial officer Y is younger than X in age, he or she becomes the senior judge.

However, this is not the case in four of the seven divisions of the High Court, which are headed by junior judges as below;



At Criminal Division

The head of the Criminal Division is Justice Michael Elubu who is deputised by Justice Asiimwe Tadeo.

Justice Asiimwe is more junior than other judges such as Margaret Mutonyi, who is senior based on date of appointment and age.

This is the same story at the Commercial Division where Justice Stephen Mubiru is in-charge yet he is being deputised by Justice Duncan Gaswaga, who is more senior.

At Land Division

The division is headed by Justice John Eudes Keitirima and deputised by Justice Henry Kawesa Isabirye.

Justice Yasiin Nyanzi, who is much more senior than the aforementioned duo in age and experience, is below them in rank.

At the Family Division, the most senior judges are instead the ones who are at the very bottom.

Justice David Matovu heads the division and is deputised by Justice Ketrah Kitariisibwa Katunguka, who is a junior.

Justice Joseph Murangira is third and yet he is the most senior among the four judges attached to the division.

Justice Lydia Mugambe is also more senior than the head and deputy head of the court and yet she has been placed at the bottom of the court ranking.

Mbarara High Court is headed by Justice Joyce Kavuma and deputised by Justice Jane Kiggundu. However, Justice Kiggundu is senior to Justice Kavuma both in age and experience.

Exceptions

It’s only three divisions of the Anti-Corruption, International Crimes, and Civil that are headed by senior judges; Lawrence Gidudu, David Wangutusi, and Musa Ssekaana, respectively.

However, the Principal Judge said there is no ill will in him making such promotions.

“There are certain things we look at when making promotions. Some judges, as they move towards retirement, don’t want to take on positions of responsibility.

Recently, Justice Jane Kiggundu requested that we transfer her to Mbarara High Court, which is near her home since she is set to retire early next year, the reason why a seemingly junior judge is above her,” Dr Zeija said last week. He added that the bottom line in the nature of his work is “performance.”

Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu shares the same justifications, saying the promotions of judges are not done by the Principal Judge alone but the entire top Judiciary management.

Ms Langa added that a number of factors, ranging from institutional and individual attributes are considered when making such promotions.

Observers speak out

However, some observers are of the view that since the Principal Judge is equally young, he could be interested in appointing fellow young judges as opposed to the seniors.

Ms Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa, the chief executive officer of Legal Aid Service Providers Network, said while the traditional civil service promotes officers based on seniority, the current management trend is about capability, competence and papers.

“In modern management, things have changed; most likely, now promotions are in accordance with capacity, competence , experience and skill so age doesn’t matter much,” Ms Namukasa said last week.



