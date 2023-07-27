Uneb announces deadline for last late registration phase for candidates

Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has set Monday, July 31 as the last day for the late registration of candidates for 2023 national examinations at all academic levels.

Ms Jennifer Kulule, the board spokesperson revealed Thursday that all schools which intend to register their candidates for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) must do so not later than July 31.

"After July 31, there will be no opportunity for registering any candidates. Let us work together within this period so that there is no learner that is left out," Ms Kalule said on Thursday morning.

According to Uneb, all candidates registered in the last phase will be required to pay an 100 percent surcharge of the original fees paid at various academic levels.

The original fees for PLE is Sh34, 000 and Shs164, 000 for UCE while UACE registration is Shs186, 000.

Therefore, candidates to be registered under the last late registration phase will be required to pay twice the fees at all levels.

Ms Kalule has also urged the heads of examination centres to give an opportunity to learners to confirm the correctness of their data which has been uploaded to the board's registration portal.

"Let the learners look out for the correctness of the names; spellings of the names and their order, the date of birth, pictures, gender and the subjects registered for, among others. In case there are any amendments to be made, please confirm with Uneb and also inform the board," she added.

All the amendments made before July 31 will be free of charge and any other requests to alternate the submitted data after the set deadline will attract extra fees, according to Ms Kalule.