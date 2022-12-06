Uneb begins marking of exam scripts

The Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) has started marking scripts for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), the examinations body has announced.

Ms Jennifer Kalule, the Uneb spokesperson, told journalists in Kampala yesterday that the exercise began at all marking centres across the country.

“We are have started marking for these examinations. We [have been] preparing for the process to train examiners and senior examiners and now marking effectively begins today (yesterday) for all the centres,” Ms Kalule said. She said PLE scripts are being marked from 20 centres and in 13 centres for UCE.

Ms Kalule said marking of Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education scripts will start after the examinations have ended this week so that they are able to finish the entire exercise by the end of January and fit into the Ministry of Education calender.