Uneb directs schools to display registered candidates ahead of exams

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has directed all schools and district headquarters to display the Primary Seven, Senior Four, and Senior Six candidates’ registers for verification in a move aimed at ensuring accuracy of data ahead of this year’s final national examinations.

The board says the registers must be pinned in a conspicuous place at each examination centre and at the district headquarters from August 10 to October 10. In a press statement dated August 18, the Uneb Executive Director, Mr Dan Odongo, said the exercise is a legal requirement under the Uneb Act and is intended to give all parties, candidates, parents, and administrators an opportunity to verify the details submitted during registration.

“This exercise is important to avoid unfortunate scenarios where some learners are discovered unregistered at the start of the examination period,” Mr Odongo said. He added that stakeholders must pay attention to key details, including spelling and order of names, date of birth in the prescribed format, gender, the subjects registered for, and the photographs attached to the rightful candidate’s name. Where errors are discovered,

Uneb has asked schools to formally communicate for corrections within the display period. For Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) candidates, schools should fill amendment forms provided on the Uneb portal, while for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), schools must write to Uneb, attaching National IDs or birth certificates for candidates whose details need revision.

Parents have also been reminded to confirm the registration of learners enrolled in schools without Uneb centre status. “Parents of these children should establish where they have been registered and confirm the learners appear on the registers,” Mr Odongo explained. He added: “In case a student with proof of payment is missing on the register, parents should raise the matter with the school, and if unresolved, report directly to Uneb for remedial action.” Mr Odongo commended candidates, teachers, and parents for successfully participating in this year’s registration exercise, but urged vigilance at this stage.

Uneb registration

This year, Uneb registered more than 1.4 million candidates for the national examinations, reflecting a growth of nearly 100,000 learners compared to last year’s 1.32 million. Of these, about 817,998 are set to sit for PLE, 431,856 for UCE, and 166,464 for UACE. The numbers represent a 2.5 percent increase at PLE, 12 percent jump at UCE, and almost 15 percent growth at UACE compared to the 2024 candidature. Education experts attribute the surge to higher transition rates under the new curriculum, improved access to education, and government interventions aimed at keeping learners in school.

The verification exercise has been part of Uneb’s annual preparations, but has gained more prominence in recent years following incidents where candidates discovered registration errors too late to be corrected. In 2022 and 2023, several schools faced complaints from parents whose children were omitted from registers despite having paid registration fees. By instituting both physical display and digital verification, Uneb hopes to eliminate such challenges.



