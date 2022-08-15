Uneb directs schools to display registers for candidates

Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) has asked school heads to display registers of candidates for this year’s final examinations.

In an August 11 circular, the Uneb executive director, Mr Daniel Odongo, asked the heads to put up the lists effective last Saturday.

The directive comes two months to the start of the national examinations beginning with Uganda Certificate of Education.

Mr Odongo said schools should also avail copies of the candidates’ register to the district education office for display.

He said this is a legal requirement of the Uneb Act, which compels examination centres to display candidates’ lists 60 days before the examinations start.

“The registers should be displayed in a conspicuous place at the school notice board to enable candidates review and confirm status of registration as well as their bio-data, ”Mr Odongo said.

The exercise is aimed at notifying parents and students about the registration status of the learners.

Previously, heads of school have run away with the money for registration of their students, hence this exercise is slated to confirm whether learners in a particular school are registered or not.

The exercise also gives a chance to learners whose details such as names, or dates of birth are misrepresented to be corrected. “Where anomalies in candidates’ bio-data are found, heads of centres are required to inform Uneb immediately for correction of the variance, ”Mr Odongo said.

“Please ensure that both parents are informed of the display exercise in time to avoid contradictions. It is important that a candidate signs a parallel register as a way of confirming their bio-data,” he added.

The exam body requires candidates at primary school level to present authentic bio data, correctly spelt names in the right order and date of birth.

Learners are also required to present a copy of a genuine birth certificate to the school to facilitate accurate data capture and ensure consistency.

The candidates will also provide passport photographs taken by the school according to the photo resolution prescribed by Uneb.

Mr Odongo, in a July 1 statement, indicated that of the 1,279,962 candidates registered for this year’s examinations at all levels, 715,360 are funded by the government.

Registration for this year’s national examinations ended on June 30.

Timetable

According to Uneb’s roadmap, national examinations kick off on October 14 to November 18 for the Uganda Certificate Education while Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education exams begin on November 18 to December. Primary Leaving Examinations will commence on November 7.