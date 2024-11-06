Uneb examination: 790,000 pupils sit PLE today

The candidates are slated to start with the Mathematics paper this morning and Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon.

A total of 798,763 candidates are slated to sit for their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) across the country today.

The spokesperson of the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), Ms Jenifer Kalule, said the candidates were first briefed on Monday by their respective head teachers and invigilators.

Ms Kalule said the candidates are slated to sit the Mathematics paper this morning and Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon on November 6. They will complete their papers tomorrow, November 7, with Integrated Science in the morning and English in the afternoon. Of the 798,763 candidates, 419,357 are females while 379,414 are males.

A total of 3,295 candidates (1,677 females and 1,618 males) belong to the special needs category.

“These will be given an extra 45 minutes in accordance with the Uneb regulations. They will also receive the necessary support based on their special needs. Braille answer sheets have been availed for the blind, large print question papers for those with poor vision,” Ms Kalule said.

Those with hearing impairments will be assigned sign language interpreters, while those with dyslexia/reading and writing problems will be availed transcribers.

The schools yesterday expressed readiness to conduct the examinations. Mr Emmanuel Were, the head teacher of Kings Primary School, Lubowa, said their candidates are well prepared to sit for the final papers after the briefing.

“I did the briefing with my team and have since finished organising the rooms where the candidates are going to sit. Uneb has also since given us the required documents, including the attendance sheets and albums. Learners are ready and relaxed, just waiting for the day,” Mr Were said on November 5.

Uneb Executive Director Daniel Odongo yesterday said all the examination materials had been distributed across the country.

He cautioned heads of schools, parents and teachers against examination malpractices, saying the results of those involved would be cancelled.

Ms Kalule indicated that Uneb has partnered with various security agencies to oversee the conduct of the PLE examinations.

“We have deployed more than 13,000 scouts, and nearly 600 security personnel, including those undercover. These will oversee the safe duct of examinations throughout the country,” she said.

“The public is hereby cautioned against dealing with fraudsters who are out there trying to trick unsuspecting members of the public. Specifically, the public is cautioned against unauthorised possession of any material, content, or information purported to be a Uneb examination paper,” she added.

Anyone found with such content, whether it is the right paper or not, commits an offence under sections 24 and 25 of the Uneb Act, CAP 259.