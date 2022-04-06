UNEB lists requirements for final examinations

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has set requirements that candidates must fulfil before sitting for this years’ final examinations.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the Uneb’s Executive Director, Mr Dan Odongo, said requirements at primary school level are the learner’s authentic bio data; correctly spelt names in the right order and date of birth.

Learners are also required to present a copy of a genuine birth certificate to the school to facilitate accurate data capture and ensure consistency.

The candidates will also provide passport photographs taken by the school according to the photo resolution prescribed by Uneb.

Mr Ondongo said at secondary school level, the main requirement is the learner’s index/ student number and year of sitting for the preceding series of Uneb examinations.

Learners who sat for examinations not administered by Uneb are advised to take their results to the examination body to determine their equivalence before they are allowed to register for national papers.

Mr Odongo said the requirement for a parents national identification card to register a candidate will not apply.

Recent media reports stated that candidates enroled under the revised competence based lower secondary school curriculum will be required to obtain Learner Identification Numbers(LINs) using their parents’ National Identification Numbers (NINs)

“This is therefore, to allay the fears of candidates, parents, and guardians and school administrators that no one will be disqualified from registering for the 2022 examinations because of a National Identification card. They do not need to submit National Identification Numbers of their parents to register,” Mr Odongo said.

According to Uneb, the normal registration process is currently underway until May 31, while late registration will stretch up to June.

Mr Odongo encouraged parents and school administrators to support all the 2022 candidates to study and register in time for the national examinations.

Extra charges

The chairperson of National Private Education Institutions Association, Mr Hasadu Kirabira, urged parents to cooperate and clear their children’s registration fees and other fees charged by schools to facilitate the examination process.

Mr Kirabira said schools are charging candidates extra money to cater for passport photos, procure examination cards, pick examination papers from a gazetted police stations, feeding supervisors and invigilators, catering for the welfare of students, and topping up transport for invigilators.

“The Shs30,000 that invigilators are paid per day is not enough. You have to support them so that they successfully carryout the exercise,” he said.

Kirabira warned schools against misappropriating students’ registration fees.Some candidates have in the past missed examinations due to failure by some school administrators to submit registration money to Uneb.