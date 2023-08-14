Uneb makes final clean up call on candidates’ list

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) yesterday directed heads of all primary and secondary schools across the country to display registers of all candidates slated to sit for the 2023 end-of-cycle examinations which kick off in October.

Uneb Spokesperson, Ms Jennifer Kalule, said all examination centres should effective today display the registers for parents and learners to check their registration status and make amendments where necessary.

“The Board will also make available the Short Message Service (SMS) option on mobile phone handsets for candidates to confirm registration status. One is required to know the full index number of the candidate; Type REG, leave space, enter full index number, then send to 6600,” Ms Kalule said.

She said where anomalies in the bio-data are found, candidates should inform the school authorities, who should also alert Uneb through the provided procedures on the Uneb portal.

In the event that a candidate, for some reason, was not registered, but has proof of having paid registration fees in time, Uneb should immediately be informed. Meanwhile, the Uneb Executive Director, Mr Dan Odongo last week set the deadline for the submission of courseworks for 2023 candidates to cater for continuous assessment.

Mr Odongo indicated that the board shall receive coursework for terms Two and Three for Senior Three and Senior Five of 2022 and the coursework for terms One and Two of the candidate classes of Senior Four and Senior Six of 2023.

He said submission of coursework shall be electronically sent to Uneb portal starting August 15 until September 30.

“Late submission of the work attracts a surcharge of Shs50,000 per candidate.The board shall not receive any work beyond October 15 and those candidates without work won’t be graded when they sit for final papers,”Mr Odongo warned in a press statement.