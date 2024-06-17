Uneb registers 6% increase in candidates

More than 1.3 million learners have so far registered for all four sets of this year’s end-of-cycle examinations.

Of these 793,489 registered for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), 369,373 for Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) for both the old and new curricula, and 139,788 for Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE).

Last year, there were a total of 1,224,371 who registered for the exams.

In a June 14 statement, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) spokesperson, Ms Jenipher Kalule, said the figures show a six percent increase in candidates, which she described as significant compared to previous years.

“These figures exclude data for candidates from the newly accredited examination centres, who have been given a separate deadline of June 21 for normal registration,” she said.

Ms Kalule attributed the increase to Uneb conducting the last batch of UCE exams under the old curriculum.

As Uganda transitions from the old to the new curriculum, Uneb has announced a one-time transitional examination based on the old curriculum.

Ms Kalule said this provides an opportunity for anyone who qualifies and wishes to be assessed under the old curriculum to take the exams.

The transitional examination will be conducted alongside the regular UCE exams. Those following the old curriculum who miss this year’s exams will be required to restart their secondary education, according to Uneb.

“Many people, especially those planning to vie for various political positions, have rushed to register because they do not want to start from zero. People also know that we shall not conduct any other UCE exams under the old curriculum, so this is their last chance,” Ms Kalule said.

The transitional examination targets several categories of candidates, including those who sat for UCE in 2023 or earlier and wish to improve their grades, those who registered in 2023 or earlier but did not sit for the exams, and those who failed to register for UCE in 2023.

Additionally, the transitional examination targets adult candidates who are 20 years old and above and did not sit for PLE. These candidates will require special permission from the executive director of Uneb.

This above condition applies only to Ugandan citizens, who must also provide proof of age.