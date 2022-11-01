Uneb releases PLE roadmap

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has released the roadmap for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), which are slated to kick off next week.

This is the second series of end of cycle national examinations to be conducted by Uneb, after those of Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE), which are under way across the country.

According to the roadmap seen by Monitor, PLE candidates are slated to be briefed on November 7.

They will write Mathematics on Tuesday, November 8 in the morning, and Social Studies in the afternoon. On Wednesday, November 9, the candidates will sit for Science in the morning and English in the afternoon.

The Uneb spokesperson, Ms Jenipher Kalule, said all is set for PLE.

“PLE is slated to kick off on Monday with the briefing of candidates and all heads of schools are supposed to conduct this exercise without delegating. They should take candidates through the rules and regulations of the examinations,” Ms Kalule told this publication yesterday.

A total of 832,821 learners have been registered to sit for PLE, up from 83,012 who sat for the exams in 2020.

As part of the roadmap ahead of the PLE examinations, district monitors were yesterday briefed about the exercise before their deployment across the country starting today.

Uneb is also slated to brief security officers who will oversee the conduct of the examinations on November 2 .

Briefing of head teachers, district scouts, chief invigilators and invigilators at the district level is slated to kick off today and end on November5.