Uneb sets dates for 2022 exams

 Students of Trinity College Nabbingo sit Uganda Certificate of Education exams  in October 2013.  Photo/Joseph Kiggundu

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Unlike the 2020 candidates who sat for the examinations in February 2021 due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19, this year examination will be held in accordance with the normal academic calendar.
  • Schools across the country reopened on January 10 after nearly two years of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Learners now have at least 10 months to study before sitting their final exams.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has set dates for the 2022 national examinations which kick off in October, with Uganda Certificate of Education exams (UCE).
Releasing the 2022 examination timelines at Uganda Media Centre yesterday, the Uneb executive director, Mr Daniel Odongo, said Senior Four candidates will sit for their exams from October 14 to November 18.
 Mr Odongo said Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) will be conducted from November 7 to November 9 while Senior Six candidates will  sit their papers  from November 18 to December 9.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.