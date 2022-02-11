Uneb sets dates for 2022 exams

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has set dates for the 2022 national examinations which kick off in October, with Uganda Certificate of Education exams (UCE).

Releasing the 2022 examination timelines at Uganda Media Centre yesterday, the Uneb executive director, Mr Daniel Odongo, said Senior Four candidates will sit for their exams from October 14 to November 18.

Mr Odongo said Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) will be conducted from November 7 to November 9 while Senior Six candidates will sit their papers from November 18 to December 9.

The dates for the three sets of the national examinations have been communicated at a time when schools across the country are registering their candidates.

According to Mr Odongo, the registration of candidates commenced on February 2 and will go on until May 31 for normal registration.

He revealed that schools that will register candidates after the May 31 deadline will be subjected to a surcharge of 50 percent of the total fee for UCE and UACE and 100 percent for PLE.

The examination body also revealed hefty penalties for school heads who will misappropriate registration fees.

Mr Odongo said Section 32 of the UNEB Act 2021 stipulates that anyone who fails to remit registration fees for students commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Shs40m (2,000 currency points) or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or both.

“Such a person shall also pay back the money collected to the concerned students or their sponsors. Where the person convicted is a registered teacher, the person shall be disciplined under the relevant laws regulating the teaching profession,” he said.

Similarly, headteachers who charge more than the set registration fees will also be fined Shs40m or imprisoned for 10 years.

According to the fee set by Uneb, PLE candidates are paying Shs34,000, UCE candidates Shs164,000 while Senior Six students are slated to pay Shs186,000.

However, school heads claim they charge more because the set fees do not cater for other costs incurred during the registration of candidates.

The chairperson of National Private Education Institutions Association, Mr Hasadu Kirabira, told Daily Monitor that schools incur extra costs while taking passport photos for candidates and feeding , among others.

“We need to sit and agree with the Ministry of Education on the money private schools must charge to cater for all these requirements needed for registration of candidates. Setting the rates on our behalf makes parents think we are extorting money from them when we ask for extra fees,” he added.

Government pays registration fees for all candidates in universal primary and secondary schools.

Meanwhile, Uneb has started the process of validating new examination centres as well as expanding those for schools that attained more learners after lockdown.

This exercise, which started on February 7 is slated to end on April 14.