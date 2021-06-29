Uneb stuck with PLE, Senior Four results 

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) is stuck with Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results due to Covid-19 disruptions.

The board had planned to release PLE results this week, and UCE early next month.

However, following the 42 days of lockdown, their release hangs in the balance.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, the Uneb spokesperson, Ms Jenipher Kalule, said the second lockdown disrupted the final works.

“[It] disrupted movement of [those] who were supposed to conduct quality assurance on the results,” Ms Kalule said.

Uncertainty

When asked when the board plans to reschedule the release of the results, Ms Kalule said she was not sure because a lot is at stake now.

According to Ms Kalule, the board has to first consult the Ministry of Education on how to best release the exams virtually while following the standard operating procedures .

“Things have to be discussed at a higher level. When we are ready, we shall release the new schedule. We are still on track,” Ms Kalule said.

She added that the board had been able to secure stickers for a few staff at their headquarters in Ntinda to finalise quality assurance of the results.

Sources also said before the lockdown was instituted, Uneb security team had started meeting to discuss the malpractise cases in both PLE and UCE to recommend cancellation.

President Museveni instructed that institutions providing essential services retain only 10 per cent of the workforce at their offices and let others work from home.



Background

Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) conducted both UCE and PLE in March and Uganda Advanced Certificate Education (UACE) in April. A total of 749,811 candidates registered for PLE from 14,300 centres and more than 330,000 students sat for UCE. A total of 98,393 students sat for UACE. In May, Uneb kick started the marking of the three sets of exams from 40 primary and secondary schools in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

