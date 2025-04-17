Hello

Uneb tightens registration controls for S.4, S.6 candidates

Uneb Executive Director Daniel Odongo during an interview at his office in Ntinda, Kampala, in 2022. PHOTO/FILE

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • According to Uneb Executive Director Dan Odongo, the new system features in-built controls designed to eliminate fraudulent registration attempts.

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has introduced a desktop-based electronic registration system to curb fraud in the registration of candidates for the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations. 

According to Uneb Executive Director Dan Odongo, the new system features in-built controls designed to eliminate fraudulent registration attempts. He cautioned that any candidates found to have registered fraudulently will have their examination results withheld. 

“The results of any candidate whose registration is found to be fraudulent shall not be released,” Mr Odongo warned in an April 1 statement.

Inclusiveness

He added that the system was developed with the recognition that some examination centres in remote areas may lack Internet connectivity.

As a result, the system allows for offline registration at one location, with data transferred to Uneb from another site with Internet access. Registration for UCE and UACE candidates officially began on April 1. All candidates are required to register electronically.

Deadlines

Uneb has also set strict deadlines and penalties for late registration. Normal registration closes on May 31, 2025. Late registration (with a 50 percent surcharge) will run from June 1 to June 30, 2025 while the final late registration (with a 100 percent surcharge) will be from July 1 to July 31, 2025. No candidate will be allowed to register after July 31.


