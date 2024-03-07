UNEB to release UACE results Thursday

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has confirmed that the 2023 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education results will be released on Thursday.

The announcement has been made on the Board’s X handle, formerly Twitter.

The examinations will be released on March 7, 2024 by the Minister of Education and Sports Ms Janet Kataha Museveni at State House Nakasero at 11am.

The first two sets of the end-of-cycle examinations that are Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results have already been released.