UNEB withholds PLE results of 2,220 candidates

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) on Friday said it has withheld Primary Leaving Examination results for at 2,220 candidates pending completion of investigations into examination malpractices.

The largest numbers of withheld results are from districts in the Rwenzori region, especially in the districts of Bundibugyo and Kasese.

“Schools whose results are withheld will be notified through their District Inspectors of Schools. All candidates whose results have been withheld will be accorded a fair hearing

by the Board’s Examinations Security Committee,” the board’s executive secretary Mr Dan Odongo said during the official release of the results.

After the hearings are concluded, the Board will publish in the media the list of schools and districts from which results will have been cancelled.

Mr Odongo said security operatives arrested some distributors in the districts of Nakasongola, and the greater Masaka areas who were entrusted with delivering the examination papers to examination centres, but along the way, cut the envelopes with a view to access the questions. “These will be prosecuted in accordance with the UNEB Act,” he said.

A total of 749,761 candidates from 14,300 centres (schools) registered for PLE in 2020 compared to 695,804 in 2019. Of this number, 513,085 (68.4%) from 11,231 centres were Universal Primary Education (UPE) beneficiaries, and 236,677 (31.6%) of the candidates were Non UPE. Table 1 below gives details of candidature and centres for the last five years.



















