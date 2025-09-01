Unfulfilled electricity pledge may cost NRM in Kalungu - Minister Sekindi

State Minister for Water, Ms Aisha Sekindi has said the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) may lose votes in Kalungu District in the forthcoming elections due to unfulfilled pledge of extending electricity to every village in the area.

According to the Minister, although the rural electrification program was meant to cover all the 268 villages in the past five years, close to 20 villages are still not connected to the national grid.

The electrification project, which kicked off in March 2019 in the district, was expected to cover villages, but a total of 5,800 households missed out on the power connection, yet the project was to benefit all people in the district.

“This issue [of electricity] is on the minds of our people. They have waited for electricity for so long and if not swiftly addressed, it may cost us voters in this coming General Election,” she said while addressing a rally at Bulakati playground in Lukaya Town Council on Sunday.

The rally was jointly organized by NRM legislators and ministers under the Buganda for Museveni (BM7), a pressure group aimed at drumming up support for President Museveni ahead of the 2026 polls. Similar rallies have since been organised in various districts in the sub-region.

Available statistics show that out of the 41,405 households in Kalungu District, only 8,188 households (19.8 per cent) have access to electricity. Another 25,765 (62.2 per cent) use tadooba (tin lamps) for lighting.

Ms Sekindi, who also doubles as Kalungu District Woman MP, said the area is also stuck with land wrangles where a section of residents are threatened with evictions.

“About land wrangles, we have done some good work and negotiations are underway with some of the landlords to ensure that they leave the sitting tenants settle peacefully as government looks for funds to compensate them,” she said.

Ms Sekindi, who is seeking a third term in Parliament, shunned the recent NRM primaries, citing concerns over a plot to rig her out. The party ticket was instead handed to Ms Hellen Nakeeya, a roadside vendor in Lukaya Town Council.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Robert Migadde, the Buvuma County legislator and also chairperson of BM7, said they are currently strategizing to ensure that all key elective positions in Buganda sub-region are won by NRM candidates. “Let the Opposition know that our rallies are not a joke; we are determined to take back all the constituencies and other positions they won in 2021,” he said.

Mr Haruna Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance and also the newly elected NRM vice chairperson for Buganda Region, said they are only going to rally behind party flag bearers. “Those who still have internal differences, please resolve them now; our target is to win all positions,” the minister said.

During the January 2021 violent presidential elections, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, who was the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer, defeated Mr Museveni in the Buganda region, where the latter used to gather a substantial number of votes in previous elections. For example, in Kalungu District, Kyagulanyi garnered 38,352 votes against Museveni’s 16,377 votes. Other nine candidates combined, including Democratic Party’s Norbert Mao, gathered only 661 votes.

Analysts say unfulfilled pledges, enforced disappearances coupled with rampant land evictions, amid growing corruption and impunity among government officials partly contributed to NRM’s dismal performance in Buganda during the last general election.



