UNHCR calls for innovative solutions for refugees in Uganda

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged the Ugandan government to empower refugees in various settlements to become more self-reliant and less dependent on aid, especially as global resources for assistance are dwindling.

“We need to strengthen the sustainable aspect of refugee support. Sustainability begins with the self-reliance of refugees themselves,” Mr Grandi said on Monday during a visit to the Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement in Kamwenge District.

He highlighted the story of a single mother from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who manages a poultry project and cultivates bananas and mangoes to support her family of six biological children and two foster children. “This is the type of person we need to support because she exemplifies self-reliance,” he added.

Mr Grandi emphasised that self-reliant refugees can contribute meaningfully to their communities by starting businesses and engaging in trade, ultimately benefiting Uganda as a whole. He noted that while traditional humanitarian aid has been crucial, it is increasingly insufficient, particularly as many refugee crises persist for years and new arrivals continue to rise.

“When refugee situations last for an extended period, development needs emerge. Children require education, healthcare services are essential, and refugees must become self-reliant. They cannot depend solely on food aid indefinitely, as it will eventually decline,” he explained.

He commended Uganda for its progressive policies promoting refugee self-reliance, including access to land, education, and healthcare. These policies have helped Uganda attract approximately $1.5 billion in development funding for refugee-hosting regions since 2018. However, he warned that development funding is declining even as demand for services increases.

“We urge development organizations to act quickly and learn from our humanitarian approach. This can help scale up development funding that benefits both refugees and host communities, improving overall services,” he said.

Mr Grandi also appealed to host communities to continue their generosity in welcoming refugees fleeing conflict in countries such as Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“To the international community, I ask that you support Uganda in strengthening its education and healthcare systems and addressing the environmental impact of hosting refugees,” he stated.

He noted that UNHCR's total budget is $10 billion, but it typically secures only 60 percent of the required funding. Each year, the organization raises about $5 billion for humanitarian activities worldwide, yet the demand remains much higher. To address this funding gap, mobilising development assistance is essential, especially as multiple crises, including ongoing wars, escalate.

For Uganda specifically, he highlighted that the approved UNHCR budget for 2024 is $363 million, but only 42 percent of that budget has been funded so far. He mentioned development funding programs like the World Bank’s Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP), which supports refugee-hosting countries and is renewed every three years. Over the past six years, Uganda has received $1 billion through the World Bank, and he encouraged the country to leverage its favorable refugee policies to request additional funding in the future.

Mr Hilary Onek, the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, acknowledged that while funding for refugee programs has decreased, Uganda remains innovative in addressing their needs. He noted that available resources are insufficient, stating that refugees currently receive just $3 per month for food, which he described as inadequate.

"We are trying to empower them. Our policy allows refugees to work. In their settlements, they have plantations, some engage in bricklaying, and others find employment in factories. They are as free as any other citizens of Uganda," he said.