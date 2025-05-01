Unidentified woman found dead in Lira guest house

A woman believed to be between 45 and 50 years old was found dead on Wednesday morning inside a budget guest house in Lira City, sparking a police investigation into a suspected murder.

The unidentified woman was found dead in Room 03 of Providence Guest House, located in Campswahili Cell, Lira City East Division. The lodge, which charges just Shs12,000 per night, is among the most affordable accommodations in northern Uganda.

According to the police, Walter Oyuku rented a room at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He later returned around 11:00 p.m. with a woman on a motorcycle, carrying a sack and a handbag. Oyuku left the premises at 4:00 a.m., paid for another night, and instructed the staff not to open the room, stating he would return later.

It wasn’t until 9:00 a.m. the following day, April 30, that the staff checked the room after detecting a foul odor. Inside, they discovered the woman's lifeless body."

Preliminary police findings indicate that the woman may have been sexually assaulted and strangled. 'Her tongue was protruding, blood was oozing from her mouth, and feces were found on the bedsheet,' said Patrick Jimmy Okema, spokesperson for the North Kyoga region police.

The woman is suspected to have been a fish trader, based on containers found in the room that are commonly used to transport smoked fish. Police believe she may have been lured into a relationship, and then murdered and robbed.

Her body was taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for a post-mortem, and investigations are ongoing to identify both the victim and the suspect. 'We are committed to bringing the suspect to justice,' said Okema.



