Universities, govt launch study to address rising mental illness

Mental health problems have escalated during the Coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Cases of mental health conditions have been on the rise in the country, with reported numbers shooting up from 491,013 in the financial year 2019/2020 to 550,373 in the financial year 2020/2021, according to government statistics.

Makerere University has partnered with two American universities and the Ministry of Health to conduct a 5-year study aimed at addressing social drivers of mental illness in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.