Universities must fully engage students in innovation—Dr Musenero

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, has called on universities to fully involve students in innovation programmes, warning that sidelining learners undermines the country’s potential for sustainable development and economic growth.

Speaking during the Makerere University Research and Innovation Week on Thursday April 10, 2025, Dr Musenero stressed that students should be at the center of innovation efforts—not passive observers.

“For most innovation projects, you'll often find only small enclaves—two or three professors, maybe a few research assistants who are actively involved, while the larger student body remains uninformed. Yet, it is these students who are expected to drive employment and opportunity in the innovations being developed,” she said.

Sharing her experience of interacting with young people who have promising ideas but lack mentorship and foundational knowledge, Dr Musenero warned that institutions that fail to embed innovation into student experiences risk producing graduates who are unprepared for real-world challenges.

“I’m challenging not just Makerere but all higher education institutions to ensure that every learner is exposed to innovation. Literally every student, in every faculty, should be involved. In fact, they should be required to take a course on innovation,” she emphasised.

“The university’s biggest products are its graduates, and its responsibility is to ensure they are marketable—not just through theory, but through hands-on, impactful innovation,” she added.

Dr Musenero also cautioned universities against investing in innovations that have no potential for commercialisation, urging them to prioritise solutions that can generate economic returns.

“In the past, we would carry out research and innovation haphazardly. But now, it must be strategically aligned with real market needs, so you can quickly derive value and sustainability from your innovations,” she added.

At the same event, Dr Roy William Mayega, the Coordinator of the Makerere Research and Innovation Fund (MAK-RIF), highlighted funding constraints as the main obstacle to scaling up innovative projects for commercialization.

According to Dr Mayega, the university has developed 636 innovation projects ready for commercialization over the past seven years, but securing financial support to scale them up remains a significant challenge.

“We’re only limited by funding. The university’s goal is to see these innovations create meaningful impact, and we believe they have the potential to significantly improve the lives of Ugandans,” he said.

The innovations span a wide range of thematic areas, including sustainable health, agriculture, and reimagining education.

Dr Mayega noted that approximately Shs80 billion is needed to support their commercialization.

Over the last six years, Makerere University’s Research and Innovation Fund has supported 1,337 impactful projects—of which 1,252 align with the national research agenda, while 86 focus on special needs and social transformation initiatives.



