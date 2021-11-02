Universities turn away unvaccinated students

A number of universities and tertiary institutions yesterday turned away students not vaccinated against Covid-19 on the first day of schools’ resumption following a four-month hiatus.

The government closed all educational institutions for the second time on June 18 since the onset of Coronavirus in the country in March, keeping students at home for 20 months.

When the hundreds of the continuing students showed up in a drenched morning yesterday to resume studies, they found in place security check for Covid vaccination certificates without which they were not allowed past the gates.

Ms Ruth Kusasira, a second-year student of Bachelor of Arts in Education at Kyambogo University, claimed that the university did not notify them about mandatory vaccinations cards.

“They have [denied] us entry because we do not have vaccination cards. Some of us were not able to get vaccinated from upcountry because we were told the university will [arrange for our vaccination,” she said.

He colleague, Ms Dorothy Wotalira, another second-year student, said: “If we cannot access the university premises, how are we going to get vaccinated when the university hospital is inside the university? We are ready to get vaccinated, but this will be possible if they let us in.”

The Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, however, said they did not instruct guards to deny entry to unvaccinated students, adding that he was going to rectify it.

“We have asked police officers to beef up security at the university due to recent bomb attacks. We want to ensure all those entering are checked. On the issue of vaccination cards, I think there was a miss communication. We are going to correct it,” he said.

The situation at National Teachers College, Kabale, was no different. The administration turned away all reporting students without vaccination cards.

The students’ dean, Mr Medard Bamwooya, said plans were underway to accommodate all those students that were not vaccinated in separate rooms so that they do not mix with their jabed counterparts.

“We have asked those without cards to get vaccinated first. We are in touch with the district health office to give us priority in case they receive Covid -9 vaccines,” he said.

At Kampala University, Jinja Branch campus, a number of students cursed administrators after being blocked from accessing the university.

The branch director, Mr Richard Kaberuka, said they have erected a tent for verification of the vaccination of arriving students and arrangements are in place to inoculate those yet to get the vaccines.

Many of the students at this university expressed willingness to get vaccinated as long as it will enable them to have physical lessons as opposed to online studies, which are expensive due to high data costs.

In the east of the country, the principal of Uganda College of Commerce Tororo, Mr Godfrey Kainja, yesterday told Daily Monitor in an interview that they have tasked the security guards not to allow in students who don’t have Covid-19 vaccination cards.

In Kampala, the Ministry of Education, in response to our inquiries about the legality of the decision to turn away unvaccinated students, said government agreed that institutions of learning only permit vaccinated students, staff and non-teaching staff on campuses.

“The students were supposed to be vaccinated from their home towns before reporting. We made several announcements instructing students above 18 years to get vaccinated. No one should give an excuse because vaccines are there,” said ministry spokesperson Denis Mugimba.

Meanwhile, some institutions registered low turn-up of students to resume studies since closure of schools for the second time during the second lockdown imposed on June 18.

For instance, at UCC Tororo, lecturers, who reported to duty found no students in lecture rooms to teach yesterday morning.

Mr Kainja said it was unfortunate that students were yet to report despite the administration’s efforts to mobilise them through sending messages to their mobile phones about the institution’s reopening.

“We sent messages through heads of department informing students that lectures will resume on the first day, but they are not here yet,” he said.

In Busitema University, Dr Charles Muweesi, the head of communications, said a reasonable number of students reported and lectures commenced.

“We sent prior messages to the students, but few have turned up, though we are optimistic that more will report,’’ he added.

In Kasese District, 13 institutions reopened yesterday, with low turn-up of students.

At Liberty College of Management and Journalism, principal Tadeo Baluku said only 22 of 407 students had reported.

At the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) main campus in the eastern Mbale City, a number of students reported and hand-washing facilities were available at the entrances across the university in bid to combat the spread of Covid-19.

At Bukalasa Agricultural College, where the authorities expect about 900 students reporting to resume studies, hand-washing facilities were placed at the doorway of lecture rooms and that of 14 hostels.

Mr Gelvan Kisolo Lule, the principal, said all students are expected to be masked and use hand sanitisers while on campus.

“In line with the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines, the college will ensure social distancing and ensure that all students are immunised to avoid risks. We have also ensured that the college staff are immunised while the hand-washing facilities are visible at all the major blocks including the lecture rooms and hostels,” he said.

MUBs doesn’t open

At Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Public Relations Officer Peter Odoki said students will not report physically on campus until the university puts in place the required standard operating procedures and disinfects all university premises.

“All our students are studying online because there is no need for physical lectures. Our students sat for the end of first year exams online; so, they will continue with online lectures until further notice,” he said.

At Uganda Pentecostal University (UPU) in Fort Portal, the spokesman, Mr Richard Baguma Kakakamba, said by midday yesterday, a total of more than 300 first year students had reported at the university.

“Ninety-five percent of our university lecturers are vaccinated, but we are encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to go for the jab. we are strict to see that whoever enters the university is putting on a mask,” he said.

At Mountains of Moon University, Prof John Kasenene, the deputy vice chancellor, said they began receiving continuing students and new students are expected to report on November 29.

“The number of continuing students who have reported is encouraging. The students in the faculty of Health Science started exams on October 18 and exams are still on…,” he said.

In the northern Lira City, Lira University said it is not opening for students as most of its students had just finished exams.

Mr Patrick Opio, the public relations officer, said: “Our freshers will report in December for orientation and training on skills of using online [study platforms]. Our first semester of 2021/2022 academic year will start on January 3, 2022 and end on April 11, 2022. In other words, Lira University is ahead of other universities because it has been undertaking online teaching and learning through the blended open distance e-Learning model.”

At Makerere University, Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said only first year students, graduate medical and other final students will be attending physical classes for only a month and return home to continue studies online.

“Today we are receiving graduate, final year and first year students. Medical students have been [around]. The final year and graduate students are here for two weeks and they sit their examinations for two weeks and they go away. First year students are here for a month [and] then they break off to study online,” he said on the sidelines of the launch of the inaugural Science Innovations Awards yesterday.

When this newspaper visited Makerere University yesterday morning, all its gates were closed. All people accessing it, including motorists, had to use the main gate where none of the standard operating procedures such as testing for temperature, handwashing and wearing of masks was being enforced.

At Kampala International University (KIU), Kampala campus, students and staff were being asked to present the official identification card to access the premises.

This was in addition to being asked to wash hands and undergo temperature screening. There was no mention of Covid-19 vaccination card.

But within the premises, many people including university staff were seen by our reporter not wearing masks and not observing social distancing restrictions prescribed by the Ministry of Health to stem spread of the pandemic.

Officials at the university were not willing to talk when our reporter approached them for comments.

A lower-rank official, who asked not to be named because they had not authority on speak to the media protocol issues, said they are reopening in a staggered manner and that only two students had reported by yesterday.

At the International University of East Africa (IUEA), Mr Albe Akasa, the quality assurance manager, said they will resume physical classes on November 15.

He said they are not in a rush because Covid-19 has never affected learning at the university in any way after their migrated teaching and learning to be conducted virtually.

“We are not forcing our staff to get vaccinated, but we are encouraging them as we prepare to resume physical learning. Eighty percent of our staff are fully vaccinated and 90 percent have received at least one dose,” Mr Akasa said, adding: “When we start physical learning, those who are not vaccinated will be required to present a negative PCR test result.”