Universities urged to support research to modernise economy

Research is crucial for modernizing the economy, and institutions must support it, according to Professor Charles Kwesiga, Executive Director of the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI).

Prof. Kwesiga made the remarks at Uganda Christian University (UCU) during the Research and Innovation Symposium.

"We must support research because it is the only way to modernize the economy in this country. Funding should be considered by the government, whereby private institutions should also receive support in innovation and technology," he said.

The university has strengthened its research initiatives, committing funds to support researchers at different levels. Under the UCU research fund, professors receive Shs150 million to conduct research and mentor junior academics.

PhD holders receive Shs50 million for up to 24 months to build research teams, and master's students get Shs15 million to complete and disseminate their theses.

The impact of this initiative was showcased at the research and innovation symposium, where various schools and faculties presented their projects. One highlight was "Olutindo" (The Bridge), a card game developed by a team from the School of Journalism, Media, and Communications led by Prof. James Kiwanuka.

The tool is designed to help parents and teenagers talk about sexuality and relationships more openly, addressing the high rates of teenage pregnancy and school dropouts in Uganda. Prof. Kiwanuka said that during their research, they found that parents often distance themselves and feel shy about discussing sex with their children.