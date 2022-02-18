University girl dumps newborn in latrine, beaten

The acting East Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Oscar Ageca

By  George Muron

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • Locals say the suspect had been carrying an eight-month pregnancy and she gave birth in her house in Nyero Town Council, Kumi District secretly

A student of Kumi University on Tuesday survived lynching over dumping her baby in a pit-latrine.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.