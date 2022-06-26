University graduate dies during UPDF recruitment exercise

A university graduate has died during a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recruitment exercise in Apac District.

The deceased identified as Geoffrey Atim, 30, collapsed during the physical fitness test on Friday and died after being discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

He was a graduate of Procurement and Logistics Management and a resident of Awila Trading Centre, Akokoro Sub County in Apac District.

On Friday, he was among hundreds of jobless youth who had turned up for an interview to join the UPDF.

After finishing the road run of about 2 kilometres, Atim reportedly collapsed and he was rushed to Apac Main Hospital for treatment.

That same Friday evening, he was discharged but his condition worsened on Saturday morning and was again rushed to a private clinic at Awila Trading Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The recruits were subjected to the run to prove their physical fitness worthiness before they could be absorbed into the army.

Mr Geoffrey Ocen, the deceased’s father, said his son was put on drip and discharged from Apac hospital when he was strong.

“After he was removed from the drip he asked for water, which I gave him. I later bought him some food which he ate but later he started suffering from diarrhea. He vomited and later told me that he was feeling well and we went back home,” he said.

“On Saturday morning, his condition worsened and we had to take him to a clinic where he died on arrival.”

Cpt Amos Nsamba, the UPDF 5 Division spokesperson, confirmed the incident but said the army will not compensate his family since the deceased had not yet been recruited.

“Because we have not yet taken him over, we have no docket for that compensation,” he said on Sunday.