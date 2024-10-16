University lecturer accused of pouring hot water on maid granted bail

A university lecturer accused of burning her househelp with boiling water and causing her grievous harm has been released on bail.

Doreen Atwongyirwe was released Wednesday after spending a week on remand for allegedly injuring her 16-year-old househelp who is currently fighting for her life in hospital.

The presiding Mbarara chief magistrate's court made the decision based on her househelp's plea to release Atwongyirwe so she could continue paying for her medical treatment.

"My life is paramount and I don't wish for her to be in jail. Let her out so that she can take me for treatment because I am feeling a lot of pain," the victim told court.

Atwongyirwe's lawyer emphasised his client's willingness to care for the victim, stating, "Before my client was arrested and remanded, she was taking care of the complainant out of honesty, good faith, and humanity because the accident was at her home."

He added, "She has already received medication, and there is evidence without effect, and my client is willing to continue doing so if released on bail."

Magistrate Andrew Kabombo set the bail at Shs1.5 million, warning that if the suspect fails to comply, her sureties will be arrested and required to pay Shs10 million.

"The accused is released on a cash bail of Shs1.5 million. If she fails and disappears, each surety will be arrested and pay Shs10 million," Magistrate Kabombo ruled.