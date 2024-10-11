University lecturer remanded over pouring hot water on 16-year-old maid

The grade one magistrate court in Mbarara City has remanded Bishop Stuart University (BSU) lecturer to prison on accusations of pouring hot water on her child maid following a domestic issue.

While appearing in Court on Thursday, prosecution alleged that 39-year-old lecturer Doreen Atwongyirwe with intent to disfigure or disable, poured hot water on her 16-year-old maid who we shall not name since she is considered a minor.

The incident happened at her home in Katete Central Cell in Mbarara City’s South Division, according to court records.

Court presided by grade one magistrate Esther Bagala acknowledged that the charge of causing grievous harm against the suspect can be heard by the Chief Magistrate’s court.

“The state is charging you (Atwongyirwe) with acts intended to cause grievous harm. This is contrary to section 199 Paragraph A of the Penal Code Act,” Bagala said.

“Do you understand the charge?” Bagala further asked the suspect who responded in the affirmative: “Yes your worship.”

Bagala noted that since the matter was before her for mention, Atwongyirwe was not required to take plea. The case was consequently adjourned to October 15.

About the incident

Atwongyirwe is accused of pouring hot water which burnt the child’s chest three weeks ago.

“She (Atwongyirwe) came from work and found when I was done bathing one baby before working on the second one. She then poured on me the remaining hot water that I had prepared to bathe the second baby. She poured it on my chest, and I now feel pain inside,” the child maid said.

She added: “I had spent a month working for her, but she used to harass me. She would beat me occasionally. I have scars on my arms and legs. She has sticks inside her house, and she would punish me whenever I would make a simple mistake.”

