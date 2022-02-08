University student dies on reporting day

Mr Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson. Photo | Milton Bandiho

By  Milton Bandiho

  • Mr Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson said that Nsimenta was discovered dead in her rented room on Tuesday at Kitookye cell, Central Division in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating circumstances under which Nsimenta Shallon,21, a student of Kyambogo University, Bushenyi Learning Center died in her rented room Monday evening.

