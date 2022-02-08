University student dies on reporting day

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating circumstances under which Nsimenta Shallon,21, a student of Kyambogo University, Bushenyi Learning Center died in her rented room Monday evening.

Mr Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson said that Nsimenta died in her rented room at Kitookye cell, Central Division in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

He said that the deceased came with her father Mr Lauben Agaba and cleared all the university tuition and rented a room before the father went back home. They are residents of Nyakishooja village, Kyamuhunga Sub County in Bushenyi District.

"The father went back home after making sure that his daughter was in the right place, but it is unfortunate that the girl died that very evening. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing. The body has been taken to KIU teaching hospital for postmortem," said Mr Tumusiime.

Ms Recheal Nagasha, a neighbour to the deceased said that she was in a good shape but to her surprise, at around 6.00PM her health deteriorated and they tried to congregate for prayers as they waited for the father.

She said that by the time her father arrived, Nsimenta had already died.

"When she reported at the premises, she was in good shape but later, her health started deteriorating. We called her father and we also gathered for prayers but by the time he arrived, his daughter was already dead," she said.