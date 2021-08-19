University student drowns in Lake Bunyonyi

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

A female student at Bishop Barham University in Kabale District has drowned and died in Lake Bunyonyi as she attempted to swim.

The Kigezi regional police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate, said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 2pm at Kagasha landing site in Kitoma parish, Rubaya Sub County.

He identified the deceased as Elizabeth Twebaze who was pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and Social Administration.

Mr Maate said that the deceased who is a resident of Kabale town had crossed Lake Bunyonyi to visit her maternal grandmother that lives in Kagasha village, Kitoma parish in Rubaya Sub County.

“The police received information that the victim was in the company of three other female relatives that left their grandmother’s place to go and wash clothes at the lake shores. They then decided to play by swimming and a fellow called Twebaze to reach the middle of the deep-end where she lost control of herself and ended up drowning and suddenly died,” he said.

Mr Maate said that the marine police officers attached to Lake Bunyonyi were notified and retrieved the body before it was handed over to the relatives for burial.

Advertisement

“We still advise our people around the lakes that they should always take water safety precautions very seriously to avoid such incidents in future,” he added.