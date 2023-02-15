University students lock up Bushenyi District headquarters

The Bushenyi district headquarters in the wee hours of Wednesday morning were locked by a group of yet to be identified university students demanding an explanation from the office of the Resident District Commissioner regarding the mysterious death of their fellow students.

The pictures taken by this reporter had messages inscribed on banners and placards with students demanding justice and asking the security bosses to explain the circumstances under which their colleagues were dying.

A student who spoke on anonymity told Daily Monitor that they have since the death of their colleagues lived in fear and had their studies disrupted by insecurity in the area. The group comprised students from Valley University of Science And Technology, Kyambogo University Bushenyi learning center, and Kampala International University Western campus.

“I live in Kitookye cell where our colleague from Kyambogo University learning center was killed in a gruesome manner. Since then, the security operatives have not described the scenarios and given us any hope of security. So, we want them to come up and address this challenge,” he said

As a way of expressing their displeasure, the students locked all three gates of the district including the main one.

The Bushenyi District Police Commander, Mr. Johnbosco Serunjogi confirmed the reports and said that they were swinging into action to assess the situation.

The Bushenyi, RDC, Mr Robert Atuhairwe told Daily Monitor that it was unfortunate for students to rush into action when plans were already in place to assure them of security.

“We had already swung into action to assure these people of their security. We had planned to meet students from all campuses to discuss and remind them that they are their keepers as we strengthen security. We were also looking at the possibility of employing other means like installing more CCTV cameras at points where students operate to boost security in the area,” he said.

He further told this reporter that they have been a proactive team on the ground working to arrest the situation.

“Our program has been ongoing even before this act of closing the district came in. The situation is under control and we have been able to nail some perpetrators of these crimes. We shall continue working together with student communities to keep the situation under control,” Mr Atuhairwe said

Background

In April 2022, Evas Akankunda, a fourth-year student who was pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery at KIU Western Campus, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Kiryandongo.

In November 2022, Ms Susan Kyatuhaire, a student at Valley University of Science and Technology was raped and killed in cold blood. The naked body of Kyatuhaire, a then third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Education, was found lying at the door of her rented house in Kitokye Cell, Central Division in Bushenyi -Ishaka Municipality. The body also had injuries on the head.