Unknown gunmen kill one in Palorinya refugee settlement

Police in Obongi District are investigating the circumstances surrounding an attack by unknown gunmen dressed in army uniforms who opened fire in the Kejuru area, resulting in one death and several injuries in the refugee settlement.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer for North West Nile, Mr Ignatius Dragudu, stated, "The incident occurred at approximately 19:50 hours on Sunday, where the attackers killed Alfred Wani and injured others."

He added, "When police arrived at the scene, they found Wani’s body lying in a pool of blood at a local pub."

The injured victims were rushed to Belamening Health Center II for treatment. Mr Anthony Kyamundu, the Chairperson of the Refugee Welfare Committee in Palorinya settlement, reported that two unidentified individuals dressed in army green combat uniforms fired at patrons in a pub at Kejuru trading center.

"We were taken by surprise. Suddenly, we heard gunshots ringing out in the pub, and people scattered in all directions to save their lives," he said.



According to Kyamundu, the assailants fled towards Kajo-Keji in South Sudan.

In July 2018, unknown gunmen pursued and killed an alleged rebel, Sekwati Nelson Loyita, in the Palorinya settlement.