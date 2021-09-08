Unknown gunmen shoot two dead in Yumbe 

By RASHUL ADIDI More by this Author

YUMBE. Unidentified gunmen suspected to be from refugee settlements in Yumbe District raided Lobbi Town Council at the boarder of Koboko and Yumbe and shot two residents dead on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at around 8pm in Orugu trading centre and primary school when the yet to be identified gunmen riding on two motorcycles raided the area and carried out the attack.

The security personnel in the two districts have identified the deceased as Mr Tairi Achi, 29 and Mr Richard Nyakuni, 36, all residents of Orugu cell, Akaya Ward, Lobbe Town Council in Yumbe District.

A resident of the area who preferred not to be named out of fear, said: "We do not know the motive of the killings and it was difficult for us to identify the killers because both of them were wearing helmets."

Yesterday, the alleged killers from South Sudan, pinned a letter on a tree at a trading center claiming responsibility of the attack. They also warned of more lethal attacks.

"We just heard gunshots and later the motorcyclists rode away very fast as we took cover for our lives. These killings are not good for our security because people here do not want such again since we had long time war in this area," a resident said.

Ms Caroline Angolere, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Yumbe District who confirmed the incident said: “There have been cases of armed robbers in the district for a long time. Ever since the refugees came, armed robbers in town have been there. They attack once in a while."

She attributed the killings to Uganda having porous borders with South Sudan.

Ms Angolere, however, said the government has established three military detaches to keep surveillance on the 27 porous border points with hope that this woud mitigate such criminal acts.

The military and police are hunting for the assailants but no clue has been established yet.

“The problem is between the communities there are collaborators of these kinds of things. There is no way those South Sudanese criminals can come to do such kind of things in Yumbe without knowing the areas,” she added.

By the time of filing this story, the two bodies were being claimed by relatives for burial.

Similarly, last week, a resident in Obongi District was also shot dead by unknown gunmen. Seven suspects have so far been arrested in connection to the killing.







