Unlicensed BTVET institutions given one year to register or face closure

Government has given all unlicensed technical institutions one year to acquire accreditation or face closure.

Speaking at 6th graduation ceremony of Mengo Technical and Business Institute-Nansana campus, on Wednesday, Dr Wilfred K. Nahamya, the deputy executive secretary Uganda Business &Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) warned that academic documents issued by unlicensed institutions are not recognised both locally and internationally.

"There are a number of parents who are still taking their children to technical institutions which are not recognised by the Ministry of Education. I tell you, those certificates are not taking you anywhere because they are invalid. We want every private institution to register and get accredited," he said.

Dr Nahamya said registration of all technical institutions will commence next month and to qualify for license, the institution must have enough equipment, trainers who are also registered and licensed, enough buildings, workshops, a land title or an agreement of tenancy and a fully constituted board of governors.

A total of 162 graduates were conferred national diplomas and certificates in different disciplines by the Archbishop of the Seventh Day Church, Dr Moses Ndimukika, who was also the chief guest.

Mr Joshua Birungi, the principal, said they are training job creators who are ready for the job market. "Due to the rising unemployment that has created ground for thieves, Mengo Technical Institute came to equip skills and as I speak, these products we are churning out are not going to look for jobs, but to practice what they have learnt,” he said.



